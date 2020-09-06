Post-COVID-19: Church prays for restoration of nation’s economy

The Catholic Church on Sunday conducted ‘Restoration Mass’ during which the parishioners prayed to God to restore individuals and the nation’s economy disrupted by the Coronavirus pandemic .

Rev. Fr. Godfrey Udeh, the Parish Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tedi, Lagos, in his homily on ‘Restoration’ during the Mass advised Nigerians to go to God in prayers for the restoration of the nation’s economy.

According to him, this is necessary to aid the return to normal lifestyles of the people of the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that the social-economic lockdown that happened following the outbreak of the pandemic in March in Nigeria up to the end of second quarter of 2020, rendered the economy comatose ; with many losing jobs and investments.

Udeh said that there was an urgent need to rebuild Nigeria’s economy after the pandemic; create jobs for people and wealth for the nation for the society to bounce back.

He urged people to be innovative and constantly improve on what they do to attract more patronage.

The priest said that people should look inward for investment opportunities in the agro-allied sector to bring the economy back on track.

”It is only God that can overturn doom predictions and change such to blessings. In that wise, we should beckon on to him through prayers to heal our land and restore our failing economy.

“Since he preserved our lives during the pandemic, he is ever ready to turn our fortune better. For he can give the wisdom to make wealth and to make provisions for his people,” he said.

Udeh said that Nigerians should pray for God’s guidance for the leadership of the country so that they would always come up with good policies.

He appealed to Nigerians from all-walks-of-life to continue to maintain all COVID-19 preventive protocols until the pandemic had been completely defeated. (NAN)