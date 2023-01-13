Possession of AK47: Zamfara gov orders handing over of thugs to presidency

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle has ordered the handing over of 4 out of 50 arrested thugs to the presidency “for action”.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe rtd, Commissioner, Ministry of Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara state.

He said, “Gov Bello Matawalle has ordered for the immediate handling over of 4 out of 50 arrested thugs who were found with the specified weapons, that is the AK47 to the presidency for action. While the remaining 46 to be handed over to military authorities for necessary action.”

He said the move was in compliance with President Buhari’s earlier order on possession of deadly weapons like AK47.

The statement reads in full: “In his resolved commitment and determination to conduct peaceful, credible and acceptable 2023 general elections, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, ordered that any person or persons found carrying dangerous weapons, particularly AK47 or AK49 riffles during campaigns or elections should be shot to death.

“This order by the President has brought some sanity amongst politicians, especially those sponsoring thugs to inflict mayhem on innocent people.

“However, in Zamfara State some politicians, especially members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, vehemently refused to heed to the Presidential order in this regard.

“Recently, during the party’s rallies some of the party’s thugs were caught wielding such weapons during the campaign rallies, some of them even have inflicted injuries and mayhem on some members of the public.

“The thugs numbering over 50 have so far been arrested by our security operatives with such guns during the campaign rallies.

"In compliance with Mr President's order in this direction, Gov Bello Matawalle has ordered for the immediate handling over of 4 out of 50 arrested thugs who were found with the specified weapons, that is the AK 47 to the presidency for action. While the remaining 46 to be handed over to military authorities for necessary action.

“Zamfara State government under the leadership of His Excellency Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun intensifies campaign against all forms of rural banditry, criminality and political thugry to improve security of lives and property of the citizens, sanitise the state polity to ensure peaceful campaigns and elections throughout the the state.

“Government would not fold its arms to watch some disgruntled politicians using thugs to destabilise the state political and electoral process.

“Our security operatives are henceforth ordered to work hand-in-hand with each other to arrest any bandits and their collaborators, as well as any political thugs found violating the President’s order.”