Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reiterated his administration’s openness to constructive criticism, saying it will deepen democracy and good governance.

Sule said this on Monday in Keana Local Government Area during a meet-the-people tour to mark his administration’s second anniversary.

According to him, the essence of the tour is to afford him an opportunity to visit every local government to say thank you to the people, especially royal fathers who have been supporting him in the last two years and to ask for more support.

Sule said that the feedback tour was an opportunity for him to meet face-to-face with people who usually have difficulty to see him on their own since he assumed office in the last two years.

The governor said his administration has welcome criticism and advice on where it has done wrong so as to seek improvement.

“With the town hall meeting, it will give people an opportunity to see us directly to commend us where we have done right or criticise us where we have done wrong.

“There’s nothing wrong in telling us why did you do that instead of doing this, if there is no criticism and opposition there is no democracy,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to the Osana of Keana, HRH Abdullahi Amegwa-Agbo III, for been at the forefront of guiding and advising as well as showing him the way forward to be able to address security challenges in the area in the last two years.

Sule said that the state was lucky in Northern Nigeria to have the best potential for oil and gas exploration in Keana local government.He promised that the state governent would construct the road from Awe local government to link up Keana to ease movement of people and farm produce between the two local governments.

He announced a personal donation of N10 million towards completion of the Osana of Keana Palace.

Responding, the traditional ruler commended Sule for initiating the meet-the-people tour with a view to ascertaining their problems, while pledging continuous support for his administration. (NAN)

