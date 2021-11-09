POS operators make brisk business at Lagos trade fair

Operators of Point of Sale (POS) outlets at the ongoing 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) on Tuesday said they enjoyed appreciable patronage by visitors and exhibitors at the fair.



The operators told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they have been able to make good profits five days after the fair, holding at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, began.

A NAN correspondent who visited the fair gathered that the operators were asked to register with a mandatory N5,000 fee by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).



Miss Bidemi Alake, an operator said the competition was stiff as they were many operators but the advantage they had was that many banks were yet to set up their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stands at the fair.

“We are making good profit. We charge N100 commission for a withdrawal of N5,000 and N400 for N20,000 by visitors.



“Sometimes we reduce the commission when the amount is huge. On the average I make about N7, 000 profit daily,” she said.

Another operator, Mr Tony Ajeh, said many visitors attended the fair with only their ATM cards and patronised POS outlets to withdraw money to pay for items purchased.

Ajeh said his daily profit was about N10,000 except on the first day of the fair when he didn’t set up on time.



He, however, noted that the operators were not given any particular stand by the organisers, hence they were roaming about looking for clients.



“I think it will be more befitting if a particular place is allocated to us so that we can be more comfortable instead of sitting or standing in the sun,” he said.

A visitor, Mr Tayo Olumide, said the patronage of the POS operators was because some visitors preferred to come to the fair without cash due to security issues.

“Many people are coming here to buy things and they prefer to make use of the services of POS operators.



“I just bought some electronics and my bank app is not working so that is why I am here to withdraw money,” he said.

NAN reports that the fair, which started on Nov. 5 and ends on Nov. 14 and has as its theme: “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value.”



Over 200,000 visitors are expected at 35th edition of the fair, with about 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries participating. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...