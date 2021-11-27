POS operators in Kaduna jubilate as govt. restores telecommunication services

Operators Point Sale (POS) outlets in parts Kaduna State resumed services on following the restoration telecommunication networks in the state.

Telecommunication networks were shut in Brinin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru Local Government Areas the state in October as part measures to address insecurity.

for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, told a news conference in Kaduna on Friday that telecommunication services had been restored.

He said the restoration followed reports security agencies that a level success had been achieved in the against banditry.

A check the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on showed that POS outlets that had suspended services because unavailability of telecommunication connectivity had reopened for business.

Mrs Sarah Francis who operates an outlet at Sabo, Kaduna, said she had returned to her shop after relocating to Barnawa area to squat with a friend.

“My joy knows no bounds because the past two months was not funny at all.

“At least, my customers can now patronise me as business has resumed as usual,’’ she said.

Mr Nduka Chukwuma who recounted how he spent quite a “fortune’’ on transportation and feeding when he operated another area not covered closure of telecommunications, said the suffering was now history.

“I used to spend close to N1,000 daily on transportation and feeding because I closed my shop and usually go to Gwari Avenue area to operate the road side.

“We thank God for the prompt response government which showed they listened to the cries of the masses,’’ Chukwuma said.

Another operator, Mr David Onoche, commended government’s decision to restore connectivity saying life would have been unbearable for many, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

“We already concluded that the shutdown would last till January, but we’re excited at the restoration.

“Connectivity still epileptic, but I’m sure it will be fully restored in a couple of days,’’ he said.

Miss Grace Musa, a resident, said she was glad she would no longer have to cover long distances because a POS operator close to her house had resumed business.

“The network restoration has brought so much relief to people who patronise POS outlets and to other telecommunication users,’’ she added. (NAN)

