POS operator jailed 3 months for cheating businessman

A Dei-dei Grade I Area Court, sentenced a 34-year-old Point of Sale (POS) operator, Jamilu Rabiu, to three months imprisonment for cheating a businessman of N250, 000.

Rabiu, who operates at the International Livestock Market, Dei-dei, Abuja was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to criminal breach of trust and cheating.

He begged the court for leniency.

The Judge, Mr Sulyman Ola, gave Rabiu an option to pay a fine of N20, 000 and warned him to desist from crimes.

Ola also ordered Rabiu to pay the complainant, Mauzu Yunusa compensation of N200, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, reported the case at the Dei-Dei-dei Police Station on March 14.

Ogada said that the complainant a businessman at the market, sent N580, 000 to Rabiu to give to his customers on the said date.

The prosecution counsel alleged that Rabiu gave N330, 000 to the complainant’s customers and converted N250, 000 to his personal use.

He said during police investigations Rabiu wrote an undertaking to pay the balance to the complainant but paid N50, 000 to the investigating police officer.

The prosecution counsel said the offences contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 320 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

