POS operator docked for allegedly stealing N232,500 from employer

A 19-year-old Point of Sales (POS) sales representative, Saidat Balogun, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N232,500 from her employer.

Balogun, whose residential address was not provided, is being charged for stealing but she pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Funmi Akinleye, alleged Balogun stole the sum of N232,500, proceeds of POS transactions, property of one Mrs Romoke Adegoke.

Akinleye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 2, 2021 on Fagbero Street, Alakuko, Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that all efforts made to retrieve the money from the defendant proved abortive.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.A. Oladele, granted the defendant bail of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oladele ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State government.

Akinleye said the alleged offence violated Section 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 and attracted seven years’ jail term for offenders.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for mention. (NAN)

