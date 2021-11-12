POS Operator Bags Six Months Jail Term for Fraud in Maiduguri

November 12, 2021



A High Court in Maiduguri, Borno State, today, November 11, 2021 convicted and sentenced one Yusuf Abubakar to six  months imprisonment for the theft  of N600, 000.00  (Six Hundred Thousand Naira).

Justice Aisha Kumaliya, convicted Yusuf on a two-count charge preferred against him by the Maiduguri Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convict who is a POS operator, on the pretext of carrying out a ‘mobile banking’ transaction, fraudulently transferred the sum of N600, 000.00 to his personal account the of one Isa Jibrin without his consent.

The convict transferred the said sum into an named ‘Ummate’ and directed one Yahaya Hassan to withdraw it on his behalf.

Count one reads: “That Yusuf Abubakar sometime in November, 2020 in Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take dishonestly the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N300, 00.00) the bank number 228241769 domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc. belonging to Isa Jibrin without his consent and thereby committed theft contrary to Section 286 Penal Code Laws of Borno State 1994 and Punishable under section 287 of the same Law.”

Abubakar pleaded ‘guilty’ the charges were read to him.

Upon his plea, prosecution counsel, Fatsuma Mohammed reviewed the facts of the case, tendered some documents that were admitted in evidence and prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Kumaliya thereafter convicted and sentenced Yusuf to six months imprisonment on count two without an option of fine. On count one, the convict was ordered to pay  a of N50, 000.00.

Justice Kumaliya further ordered that the convict pay the sum of N500, 000.00K in restitution to the victim. Where he defaults, the convict shall serve a five years jail term.

