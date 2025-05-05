POS attendant docked for allegedly using  employer’s N1m to gamble

A 24-year-old Point of Sales (POS) attendant, Yusuf Olamilekan, on Monday, appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court, Ogun, charged with stealing N1 million belonging to his employer.

By Ige Adekunle

Olamilekan, whose address was not provided, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 7, at 6.00 p.m., at Sango-Ota.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant unlawfully withdrew N1 million from his employer’s account, Emeka and Jane Company, without consent, to play a game of chance.

He said that the defendant subsequently lost the money.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 383 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fadairo said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The case was adjourned till May 27, for hearing. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)