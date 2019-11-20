Ports : 25 ships with petrol, food items expected — NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in its daily publication — ‘Shipping Position’ — said on Tuesday that it was expecting 25 ships to bring in petroleum products, food and other goods at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports,

The document indicated that the vessels were scheduled to come in between Nov. 16 and Dec. 31.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 17 of the vessels were expected with petroleum products.

Nine ships were bringing in general cargo/vehicles, buckwheat, steel pipes bulk sugar and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 17 ships were at the ports waiting to berth with petrol, container, kerosine and general cargo.

NAN reports that 18 other ships were at the ports discharging buck wheat, general cargo, petroleum coke steel containers and bulk sugar.(NAN)