Portable docked for allegedly assaulting Ogun govt. officials, gets N2m bail

A popular hip-hop musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was on Thursday arraigned before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for allegedly assaulting officials of Ogun Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Portable, 31, was arraigned on a five-count charge of conspiracy, assault, unlawful obstruction, armed with cutlass and gun and conduct likely to cause breach of peace, to which, he, however, pleaded not guilty.

A Senior State Counsel, Mr Timileyin Oredein, told the court that the controversial musician committed the offences on Feb. 5 at about 10:00 a.m. at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu, Sango-Ota in Ogun.

Oredein said that Portable, with some of his workers, unlawfully assaulted, restricted and obstructed the officials of Ota Zonal Planning Office of the ministry, namely: Abidemi Onabanjo, Ramon Lateef and Akinpelumi Oyero.

He said that Portable assaulted the officials while performing their lawful duties at his Odogwu Bar.

Oredein said that the musician and his boys were armed with dangerous weapons like cutlasses and guns with which they inflicted injuries on the town planners.

He further stated that Portable and his boys also conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516, 356(3), 80, 249(d) and 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.

However, the defence counsel, Mrs Oluwatoyin Omomehin, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms.

The Magistrate, before pronouncing the defendant’s bail, warned him not to make comment on social media or cause trouble regarding the case.

Oke said that if Portable violated the condition, his bail would be withdrawn.

He, thereafter, granted the musician bail in the sum of N2 million, with one surety who must be a licensed bondsman registered with Ogun government.

The magistrate adjourned the case till March 5 for hearing. (NAN)