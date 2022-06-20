Port rail track for completion in 2 weeks – Saraki

The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, on Monday assured Nigerians that the rail track that led to the Apapa Port terminals would be completed in two weeks.

Saraki made the assurance when she led some officials of the Federal Ministry of Transportation to Apapa Port Terminals through the Mobolaji Bank Anthony Rail Station in Lagos. She said the Project Manager, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), Mr Xia Lijun, had given her the assurance that the laid track would be completed in the next two weeks. “As you can see, the building belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Scanner Centre needs to be pulled down but there has been issues surrounding it.

“I have been able to see the situation and upon my return to Abuja, the ministry will meet with Management of NCS and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). “Before the end of next week, solution to improve the construction at the Apapa rail track will be provided and the rail will be operational in two weeks,” Saraki said.

Saraki, noting the need for the demolition of the Customs scanner centre, stressed the importance of ensuring that the demolition was done safely without destroying the customs equipment. She added that after the demolition of the centre, the ministry would come back for inspection, to ensure that the scanners were relocated to a safer place. (NAN)

