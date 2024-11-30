Port Harcourt refinery revival shows Tinubu’s economic recovery commitment—Group

The Homadil Realty Ltd, an infrastructure firm, says President Bola Tinubu ‘s revitalisation of Port Harcourt Refinery is testament to his commitment to the nation’s long term economic recovery.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Dr Rebecca Godwin-Isaac, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

She said that the refinery’s revitalisation was a roadmap to enduring economic stimulus.

She said that the recent revival of the refinery is not just a catalyst for economic stability but a boost for the naira as it would go a long way in generating revenue for government.

The Homadil , who commended Tinubu’s leadership qualities, said that he had made remarkable economic impact with the refinery’s revitalization feat.

Godwin-Isaac affirmed the willingness of her organisation to continue to support the good policies of the Tinubu-led government in rescuing Nigeria from doldrums of economic quagmire.

She reiterated the determination of Homadil to collaborate with government and other relevant agencies in putting Nigeria’s economy on the path of progress.

“Homadil Realty Ltd will not relent in acknowledging the good works of government at all levels for economic development.

“We will also always be ready to partner with government at all levels in alleviating poverty and making life easier for Nigerians,” she said.

Godwin-Isaac urged Nigerians to be optimistic, saying that the future is bright.

According to her, there will be light at the end of the tunnel with robust policies of government on ground.

She called for collective engagement of all stakeholders in the country’s economic recovery.

“No government succeeds without the support of the people, so we are expected to give our best to this government so that they in turn give us their best,” she said.

Godwin-Isaac, who reiterated the imperatives of patriotism as moral rectitude for all citizens, urged Tinubu not to relent in his transformation agenda efforts.

NAN reports that the refinery began operations on November 26 in accordance to Tinubu’s promises after many years in limbo. (NAN) w