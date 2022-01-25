Port Harcourt DisCo promotes 66 staff

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has promoted 66 of its staff to encourage them for excellent performance.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr John Anonyai, made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

Anonyai said, “PHED is committed to continue to encourage its workforce despite the harsh economic realities prevalent in the country and also affecting the company.

“PHED’s management recognises and holds true to the belief that staff welfare through promotions, sustained payment of salaries and enabling environment for learning and growth are critical to motivate staff.

“Similarly, rewarding diligent employees generally is also a critical element that motivates staff for excellent performance and success of the company.”

He said those promoted were staff who recorded stellar performance consistent with the company’s core values of reliability, integrity, trust and excellence, among others.

Anonyai added that PHED would sustain the initiative with focus to reward hard work and encourage staffers to put in their best while carrying out their assigned duties.

“To this end, employees, who may not have benefitted from this promotion, are encouraged to work harder to make subsequent promotions,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PHED is charge of power distribution to Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers states. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

