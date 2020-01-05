Port Harcourt Airport reopens for operations – FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the reopening of Port Harcourt International Airport for operations.

FAAN General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made the disclosure in a statement made available in Abuja on Sunday.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that the Port Harcourt International Airport has now been re-opened to operations.

“This is by following a careful evaluation and mitigation of the impact of the bush fire earlier reported around the airport and the dissipation of smokes around the air side,” she said.

According to her, normal flight activities have therefore re-commenced at the airport.

Yakubu assured that FAAN was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort of passengers and airport users. (NAN)