Population Commission reaffirms commitment to credible, digital, reliable census

By Ikenna Osuoha

Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, Executive Chairman, National Population Commission (NPC), has reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to conducting qualitative, credible and reliable digital Population and Housing Census for 2023.

Kwarra gave the assurance while declaring open Train the Trainers (TOT) workshop in Abuja on Monday.

He said the training would offer the participants a clear understanding of what to expect during the census proper.

“Training Plan provides a clear understanding of what must happen to meet the training requirements that have been defined.

“As such, it is important that functionaries, staff and ad hoc staff are trained in the knowledge and skills required to support their responsibilities, the processes and technology to be used during the census,” he said.

The chairman who explained the importance of training in a digital census, said that it was imperative to utilise a digitally skilled workforce.

According to him, the objectives of the Training of the Trainers (TOT) workshop was to prepare the top-level trainers for a standardised census training.

“Adequately teach the concepts and definitions for the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“Provide clear guidelines for the field enumeration procedures for the population and housing census.

“Provide robust instructions on the use of the census data collection applications and provide first-hand guides for the census field operation.”

Kwarra acknowledged that the quality of the personnel for the 2023 population and housing census would have a great impact on the outcome of the census.

He, therefore, stressed the need to properly train the facilitators who would in turn train the supervisors and the enumerators at the zonal and state levels.

Dr Ipalibo Harry, Federal Commissioner for Rivers, said that there was no going back in conducting the census.

Ipalibo, who lauded the commission for its determination, said they were ever ready to deliver a credible and reliable census.

He urged Nigerians to ensure they were counted for a data-based national planning. (NAN)