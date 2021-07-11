Popular Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan, is dead

Popular Nigerian Singer, Olanrewaju Abdulganiyu Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan, is dead.

A statement on Sunday by his brother, Kayode Fasasi, on behalf of the family, said that Sound Sultan, 44, died of throat cancer.

According to Fasasi, the late singer and producer is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Multi-talented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter, Onlanrewaju Fasasi a.k.a Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44, following a hard-fought battle with ‘Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma’.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings. We, his family, appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss,” he said.

NAN reports that the late singer, whose music career started in 1991, released his hit single “Jagbajantis” in 2000.

He also released other singles and featured in hit songs of other artists.

He was signed by Kennis Music before he moved to Naija Ninjas, which he started with his brother Baba Dee. (NAN)

