Popular filmmaker urges Tinubu to fix electricity supply in Nigeria

By Adedeji Egbebi

A popular filmmaker, Mr Ore-Ofe Williams, has urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to fix poor electricity supply that has been causing setback for the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Williams, who is popularly known as ‘Awo Jesu’, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Saturday.

He said poor electricity supply and lack of social amenities had affected many businesses, especially the entertainment sector in Nigeria.

Williams who is a playwright and philanthropist, said if the government could find a lasting solution to the epileptic supply of electricity, many foreign investors would be happy to establish businesses in Nigeria.

” I will speak about the Nigerian film Industry as a whole, government should not worry about us anymore, I want to urge our president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to fix the electricity problem facing the country.

” When electricity problem is fixed, producers will spend less on production; Infact, it will reduce the price of services.

“The hotel does not have to rely on petrol and diesel, electricity has a way of affecting the economy. If this is fixed, a lot of businesses, including film making will survive,” he said.

The film maker noted that he would be hosting his 2023 edition of talents hunt programme tagged ‘Festival of Talents 2023’ which had been scheduled for April, 6 in Lagos.

He explained that the objective of the festival was to unite upcoming talents for mentorship and sponsorship.

” The festival will create a platform for the upcoming actors and actresses as well as musicians to meet and connect with renowned actors, actresses and musicians across Africa and outside Africa who can mentor and guide them to be successful in their career.

“We sponsor musicians and give platforms to actors; we have funded music and video recordings as well as film productions to encourage them to be hardworking and make the entertainment industry proud.

” The whole focus of the festival was to take the young and talented youths from the street, empower them and create employment for them which will sustain them to be independent,” he said.

Williams stated that renowned nollywood actors such as Woli Agba, Yinka Quadri, Damola Olatunji, Yeye Toyin Adegbola, Bobo B and various singers and dancers would also feature in the programme.(NAN)