Pope to greet crowd for first time since hospitalisation – Vatican

Pope Francis is planning to make his first public appearance on Sunday since he was hospitalized, the Vatican has said.

Francis, who has been suffering from a series of respiratory illnesses including severe pneumonia for more than a month, is set to greet the crowd outside Rome’s Gemelli Hospital at around 12 pm (1100 GMT) following the traditional Angelus prayer, the Holy See said on its official Vatican News portal on Saturday.

It would be the first time that the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church is seen in public since he was admitted to hospital with a case of bronchitis on February 14.

It was initially unclear whether Francis would address the crowd from the window of his hospital room or from a balcony.

As in past weeks, the pope will not lead the Angelus prayer himself, the Vatican said.

His doctors have not yet provided “any indication as to when the pope would be discharged from the hospital,” the statement said, but noted the most recent health update suggesting Francis’ respiratory and motor functions were continually improving.

The Argentinian pontiff, who succeeded Benedict XVI in 2013, is the second-oldest pope in history.