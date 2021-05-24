Pope prays for Goma citizens threatened by volcano in eastern DR Congo

May 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Health, News 0



17, 2018 – Vatican City, Vatican – Pope Francis during weekly general audience Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican on 17, 2017 (Credit Image: © Silvia Lore/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press)

Pope Francis on Sunday called for prayers for citizens of Goma, a populous city in the Republic of Congo (DR Congo), threatened by the sudden eruption of a volcano.

“Let us pray for the population in the city of Goma that is forced flee because of the eruption of the Nyiragongo Volcano,” the Pope said, speaking the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the Regina Caeli on Pentecost Sunday.

Goma was thrown into panic on Saturday evening as Mount Nyiragongo erupted, sending a wall of orange lava downhill towards the lakeside city of about 2 million people.

Thousands fled on foot with their belongings, some towards the nearby with Rwanda.

However, the flow appears have halted short of the major city of Goma.

Residents in some of the districts sorted through the mangled remains of tin roofs in tiny individual efforts in what will likely be a month- campaign restore the zone. It was not immediately clear if anyone had died, or how widespread the material damage was. (PANA/NAN)

Tags: , , ,