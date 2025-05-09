Pope Leo XIV to celebrate 1st major Mass on Friday

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV will celebrate his first major Mass as the head of the Catholic Church on Friday in the Sistine Chapel, according to the Vatican.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told reporters the Pope will also appear on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica for the midday prayer on Sunday.

Chicago Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected on Thursday after four rounds of voting as the new head of the Catholic Church after just 24 hours of conclave in the Sistine Chapel.

Cardinal Prevost becomes the first-ever pope from the United States.

He previously served in the Vatican as a curial cardinal, heading the important dicastery – effectively the ministry – responsible for bishops worldwide. (dpa/NAN)