Pope Leo to appear on St. Peter’s Basilica balcony for Sunday prayer

By Emmanuel Yashim

Pope Leo XIV will appear in public again this Sunday in St. Peter’s Square.

From the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the first pontiff from the United States, former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, will recite his first Sunday mid-day Regina Coeli prayer as leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend to see him in person for the first time.

The 69-year-old former missionary and head of the Augustinian Order was elected on Thursday as the successor to Francis, becoming the 267th pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. The conclave lasted less than 24 hours.

When he stepped onto the balcony shortly afterwards as Leo XIV, he greeted the more than 100,000 people waiting below with the words, “Peace be with you all.”

This was followed by loud cheers.

On Saturday, the new pope made one of his first trips outside the Vatican to visit the grave of his predecessor.

He was taken to the Marian church of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, the final resting place of Francis, the former pope from Argentina.

At the grave, which bears the simple Latin inscription “Franciscus,” Leo prayed. (dpa/NAN)