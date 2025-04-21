Pope: Jandor commiserates with Catholic faithful, congratulates Christians on Easter

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The 2023 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has commiserated with Catholic faithful on the passing of Pope Francis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the Vatican announced the death of Pope Francis on Monday, aged 88.

Adediran, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, in a statement on Monday by his Spokesman, Pastor Gbenga Ogunleye, condoled Catholic faithful in Lagos State and around the world on the passing of the Pope.

Adediran described the late Pontiff as a global symbol of humility, peace, and unwavering compassion, whose leadership transcended religious boundaries and touched lives everywhere.

“The passing of Pope Francis is a profound loss not only to the Catholic Church but to the entire world.

“His legacy of inclusion, mercy, and tireless advocacy for the poor and vulnerable will forever be remembered.

“I stand in solidarity with the Catholic community in Lagos State during this time of mourning,” Adediran said.

He called on all Lagos residents to honour the memory of Pope Francis by continuing to uphold values of love, tolerance, and unity in their communities.

In a separate statement by Ogunleye, the former PDP chieftain congratulated Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration.

Adediran described this season “as a time of dying to what was imperfect and reawakening to what is perfect, a season of renewed hope and sacrifice.”

According to him, the essence of the season is about the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ, which epitomises selflessness and willingness to offer a breath of fresh air to humanity at a huge personal cost to him.

He urged all residents to reflect on the need for collective efforts to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful Lagos where everyone can thrive.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us be reminded of the power of compassion and the importance of looking out for one another.

“Together, we can build the Lagos of our dreams,” he said. (NAN)