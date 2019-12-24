Pope Francis to lead Christmas eve mass in St Peter’s basilica

Pope Francis was set on Tuesday to celebrate Christmas eve mass in St Peter’s basilica, one of the most important ceremonies in the Catholic Church liturgy.



The service, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, is scheduled to start at 9.30 pm (2030 GMT) and normally lasts about 90 minutes.



On Christmas day, Francis’ engagements continue with the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) noon message from the central balcony of the Vatican basilica.



The Urbi et Orbi, through which pontiffs usually plead for world peace while offering blessings and a pardon for sins, is delivered at Christmas and Easter, and also after the election of a new pope. (dpa/NAN)