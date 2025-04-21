Pope Francis, tireless champion of the poor – Tinubu

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Monday joined the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning Pope Francis.

In a statement he personally signed , Tinubu described Pope Francis as a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions.

The President said the passing of the Pope, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, was a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

“His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end. In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home – this Earth – is a gift we must protect for future generations.

“He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor,” Tinubu said.

He said the late Pope was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.

“His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world.

“He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds,” he added.

In the President’s 2025 Easter Message, he joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff.

“I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom.

“As we mourn the late Pontiff, let us also celebrate his legacy. Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful,” Tinubu said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)