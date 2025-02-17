Pope Francis spends ‘restful’ 3rd night in hospital

Pope Francis spent his third night in hospital without complications, a Vatican spokesman said on Monday.

He added that the 88-year-old had “a restful night,” breakfasted and read the morning newspapers.

The head of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics has been hospitalised in a Rome hospital since Friday and is, according to the Vatican, suffering from bronchitis.

Concerns about the pope’s health had grown over the past week, as his voice repeatedly faltered during public appearances and he rarely left his Vatican residence.

Doctors had been recommending that he go to hospital for treatment for some time, according to media reports.

Part of the native Argentinian’s right lung has been missing since his youth, and he has frequently complained of respiratory problems.

Doctors have ordered “absolute rest,” the Vatican said.

It initially said that Francis would spend five days in hospital, but there is now speculation that it could be longer.

As a result, Francis had to cancel all his planned appointments over the weekend and at the start of the week.

Earlier, a new bulletin on the pope’s health, issued by the Vatican, said his condition was “stable.” (dpa/NAN)