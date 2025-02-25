Pope Francis ‘rested well’, remains in critical state

The Holy See announced on Tuesday that Pope Francis “rested well” during his 11th night in the hospital in Rome.

In spite of a slight improvement in his condition, the Vatican confirmed that the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church remains in critical condition.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital with a respiratory infection and later diagnosed with double pneumonia, which he first contracted in mid-December.

On Sunday, the Vatican revealed that the pope had developed slight kidney insufficiency following an acute breathing crisis on Saturday, during which he was given oxygen.

In response, thousands of believers worldwide gathered for a nightly rosary prayer for the pope’s recovery, with more than two dozen cardinals, led by Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, participating in a prayer service from St. Peter’s Square.

“For 2,000 years, the Christian people have prayed for the pope when he was in danger or sick,” Parolin said during the prayer.

Ahead of the rosary, the pope expressed his gratitude in a written message for the support he has received.

Pope Francis, who became the second oldest pope in history, has led the Catholic Church since March 2013. (dpa/NAN)