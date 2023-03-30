Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican

A Coronavirus infection has been ruled out of Pope Francis’ health situation as Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruno says he is doing better after a “quiet night” at the hospital.

Bruni said on Thursday, as reported by Italy’s ANSA news agency, that the head of the Catholic Church had “recovered well,” and that his condition was continually improving and his treatment continued as planned.

The pontiff worked and read some newspapers in the morning.

In the private apartment within Gemelli University Hospital, he prayed in a small chapel and received the Holy Communion, Bruni added.

The 86-year-old was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for a respiratory infection, according to the Holy See.

“Pope Francis is touched by the many messages he has received and is grateful for the closeness and prayer,” Bruni said.

Journalists, camera crews, visitors and hospital patients were observing the tenth floor from the hospitals entry court, where the shades remained closed.

Many Christians wished the pope a speedy recovery, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Italy’s head of state Sergio Mattarella.

ANSA quoted sources from the Gemelli University Hospital on Thursday morning as saying that medical staff were “very optimistic” that the Pope could be back in the Vatican in just a few days, in time for Palm Sunday and ahead of what is a busy season for the Catholic leader.

According to ANSA, the pope has bronchitis.

A report about pneumonia by the Italian daily Corriere della Sera was denied by other media.

The Vatican did not comment on the report. (dpa/NAN)