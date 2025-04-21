Pope Francis, globally respected icon of faith, humility – Soludo

Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has mourned His Holiness, Pope Francis, saying he was a globally respected icon of faith, humility and compassion.

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Soludo, in a condolence message issued on Monday by his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, described Pope Francis as a shepherd whose legacy transcended borders.

Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.

The governor extended his condolences to the Catholic Church in Anambra, Nigeria, the Vatican and the global Christian community.

“The Pope’s lifelong dedication to championing the cause of the poor, fostering inter-faith unity and advocating for peace and justice has left the world a better place.

“His teachings on love, mercy and solidarity touched base with the people of Anambra, inspiring the government to build a society rooted in dignity and hope.

“Indeed, the Holy Father’s passing on Easter Monday, a day symbolising Christ’s triumph over death, is deeply instructive and a reflection on the enduring power of resurrection and hope.

“I, therefore, stand in solidarity with the global Catholic community during this period of mourning, celebrating a life extraordinarily lived in service to God and humanity,” he said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)