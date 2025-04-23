Pope Francis’ body moved to St. Peter’s Basilica for public to pay respects

Pope Francis’ body is due to be brought in a procession from Saint Martha’s House, his residence in the Vatican, to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning to allow believers the opportunity to bid farewell to the late head of the Catholic Church.

It is anticipated that tens of thousands will pay their last respects to him in St. Peter’s before his funeral and burial on Saturday, with world leaders expected to attend.

Until now, only cardinals, members of the Curia and Vatican employees have been able to bid farewell to the deceased pontiff in Saint Martha’s House.

Francis was 88 years old and had been ill for a long time, ultimately dying of a stroke and heart failure on Easter Monday.

Unlike most popes, Francis’ final resting place will not be in St. Peter’s Basilica – the most important church in Roman Catholicism – as he has requested to be laid to rest in the significantly smaller Basilica of Saint Mary Major near Rome’s main train station. (dpa/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)