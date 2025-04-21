Pope Francis: A mighty Iroko has fallen–Kaigama

By Philomina Attah

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has described the passing of Pope Francis on Easter Monday as the fall of “a mighty Iroko”.

He said it was a loss that resonated across the world.

Kaigama, in an interview with newsman in Abuja, reflected on the Pope’s profound spiritual and pastoral legacy.

“He showed us the face of Jesus Christ, the face of mercy, the face of love.

“A great man, very great, in our local parlance, I will say a mighty Iroko has fallen; it shakes the whole world; the whole world is mourning,

“Christians and non-Christians and for all of us, it is a passing away of a great one; his legacies are many, uncountable.

“He traveled through the whole world, pronouncing and showing love and mercy.

“He was a very humane Pope and very attentive to the needs of the ordinary person.

“And so, he will be remembered for this; like Jesus Christ, he touched those who are sick; he identified with the prisoners, those who are dismissed by the society.

“So, he was a very humane Pope and very attentive to the needs of the ordinary person.’’

Kaigama urged Catholic faithful in Abuja and Nigeria to pray for the eternal repose of Pope Francis, emphasising the need for unity and hope as the Church entered a period of transition.

He also spoke on his expectations for a new Pope.

We want a good pope, a holy pope, a pope that is there for the people; wherever he comes from and whoever he is does not matter.

“We just pray that God will give us a good pope, a holy pope, a pope that will lead the flock unto salvation.”

According to him, during this interregnum, the Vatican’s Camerlengo oversees daily affairs, but no major decisions are made until a new pope is elected.

“A carmelengo, a chamberlain, oversees the activities of Catholic Church for now; his task is to oversee the practical running of the Vatican for now.

“But as for the church, no major decisions are taken; we just wait; when the cardinals assemble and a new pope is elected, then the life continues.

“So, we can say we are on hold for now; but the church still keeps moving,’’ he said.

Kaigama called on the faithful to intensify their prayers, trusting the Holy Spirit to guide the Church through the challenging moment.

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Catholic Church and the first from Latin America, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88 in his Vatican residence, Casa Santa Marta.

His death was officially announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, at 9:45 AM, following a period of declining health after a severe bout of pneumonia.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Francis was elected pope on March 13, 2013, succeeding Pope Benedict XVI.

His 12-year papacy was marked by humility, a focus on the marginatsed, and a drive for reform within the Church.

Francis championed social justice, environmental protection most notably through his encyclical “Laudato Si’” and interfaith dialogue, seeking to make the Church more inclusive and responsive to modern challenges.

Throughout his tenure, Pope Francis implemented significant reforms, including overhauling Vatican finances, updating liturgical books, and simplifying papal funeral rites.

He was also known for his outreach to the LGBTQ+ community and his advocacy for migrants and refugees.(NAN)