Pope calls on world to help migrants in Libya

October 17, 2018 - Vatican City, Vatican - Pope Francis during his weekly general audience Wednesday in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican on october 17, 2017 (Credit Image: © Silvia Lore/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press)

Pope Francis called upon around the world intervene in Libya’s migration crisis, in his weekly Sunday address on St Peter’s Square in Rome.

appeal the international community, one more time, to its promises find a common and concrete solution the migration flows in Libya and the entire Mediterranean region,’’ the head of the Catholic Church told many assembled pilgrims and faithful.

He demanded, among other things, that be given rescuing people in the Mediterranean Sea and guaranteeing them a dignified life and access asylum procedures.

express my closeness the thousands of migrants, and people seeking in Libya,’’ the Argentine said.

hear your cries and pray for you.’’

So many of these men, women and children were exposed inhuman levels of violence, he noted.

Pope Francis has championed the cause of refugees.

The in the Mediterranean remains tense.

People setting off by boat from Libya and other North African in an attempt to reach the European Union.

At times, the Libyan coast guard takes people on board and brings them back.

Numerous aid organisations involved in rescuing distressed migrants in the Mediterranean are critical of this procedure, calling on the EU to take action. (dpa/NAN)

