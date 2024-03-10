Poor transactions: Customers want banks to upgrade their network 

Customers of various banks have urged them to upgrade their service network to reduce the challenges being faced during online transactions.

Some of them, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, described the situation as frustrating and discouraging.

Mr Victor Jacob, a customer of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), said that poor network was usually pronounced during Point of Sale (PoS) and other online transactions.

Victor said the poor network had caused his money to be hanging without traces.

”Banks’ poor network issues can be very frustrating, especially when you really need it.

”Most times when I go to my mechanic to buy some motor parts to fix my car. When I want to use PoS to settle my bill, my bank network will keep rolling and my money will be debited but the seller will not get credited.

”Most times, this happens when I have very little cash in my account,” he said.

Mrs Florence Chinwaku, another customer of GTB, called on the bank to address issues associated with its network, especially in refunding customers monies when transaction failed.

She said that upgrading network was necessary to encourage financial inclusion.

Mr Wilson Choroma, a customer at First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and a PoS operator, said that poor banks’ network had slowed down his business.

”Everyday, I loose and quarrel with customers due to poor network of banks.

”I appeal to banks to rectify this issues to keep my business moving.

”Even the BVN-NIN linkage that they asked us to do, most times, you will go to banks and they will tell you that the network is poor for the linkage,” he said.

A banker who pleaded anonymity said that banks were constantly upgrading their network to meet with global standards. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye