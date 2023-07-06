Poor services: NAHCON constitutes 8-man review committee

By Salisu Sa

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has set up an eight-man Committee to review the services offered to Nigerian pilgrims at the Masha’ir (Muna and Arafat) during the recently concluded 2023 hajj ritual.

Malam Mousa Ubandawaki, Deputy Director of Information, NAHCON and Publication,made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Makkah.

He said the committee was expected to come up with a recommendation and position paper.

Ubandawaki said that the decision to constitute the committee was part of the resolution adopted at the end of a meeting between NAHCON, States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Tour Operators in Makkah.

He said that the meeting was attended by the Executive Secretaries and Chairmen of the boards, as well as leaders of the Hajj delegations, the Armed Forces and members of Private Tour Operators.

Ubandawaki stated that the committee was inaugurated by the Commissioner in charge of Policy Personnel, Management, and Finance (PPMF), Alhaji Nura Yakasai, on behalf of the Chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan.

He said that the committee would review the poor service rendered to Nigerian pilgrims in Muna and Arafat during the just-concluded hajj.

Ubandawaki said that the committee, which is to be headed by the Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Abdullahi Kotangora, comprises Alhaji Abdulkadir Oloyin, Assistant Director in the Office of the Chairman and Malam Ishaq Jae of the Saudi Liaison Office.

He said\; “ Other members are the Executive Secretary of Adamawa Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Director, FCT Pilgrims Welfare Board as well as the Secretary of Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

“The association of tour operators will be represented by the Vice Presidents of Lagos and Kano Zones, respectively.”

According to Ubandawaki, the committee is to review the 2023 Hajj Masha’ir services provided by the Company of Muttawwifs for African Non -Arab countries.

It will also establish the services provided as contained in the contract for all the packages as well as establish services not rendered.

Similarly, Ubandawaki said that the committee would establish services poorly rendered and seek for compensation/refund as the case may be, as well as recommend mitigation strategies for future exercises.

“ Also, the committee is to aggregate all the complaints from the NAH CON, States and Tour Operators during the Masha’ir for onward submission to the Saudi Arabian Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah for necessary action,” he said. (NAN)

