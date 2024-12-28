Poor passenger management worries NCAA

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says poor management of passengers by airline operators during flight disruptions and cancellations is affecting the credibility of the aviation industry.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) says poor management of passengers by airline operators during flight disruptions and cancellations is affecting the credibility of the aviation industry.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, made the remark on Friday in Lagos during a meeting with airline operators.

According to Najomo, it is the responsibility of airlines to ensure that every disruption, whether due to operational, technical or weather-related challenges, is handled with utmost professionalism and regard for passenger rights.

Najomo said that flight disruptions were prevalent, particularly in the harmattan season due to poor weather conditions that could affect flight operations.

He said that flight delays and cancellations had far-reaching implications for passengers, businesses, the credibility of the aviation industry and national development.

“Air travel is not just about transporting passengers from one point to another; it is about doing so with reliability, efficiency and accountability.

“When delays and cancellations occur, they disrupt plans, cause financial losses, and undermine passenger confidence in our aviation system,” he said.

On NCAA’s flight operations data record indications, Najomo said that, in September, out of 5,291 domestic flights which were operated, 2,434 had delays and 79, cancellations.

He said that, in October, 5,513 flights were operated, with 2,791 delays and 111 cancellations recorded.

According to him, all airline operators must observe the NCAA Regulations on Passenger Rights during disruptions as outlined in the Nigeria Civil Aviation (Consumer Protection) Regulations, 2023.

“These regulations are not optional; they are mandatory obligations that ensure that passengers are promptly informed of schedule changes, delays or cancellations,” he said.

According to Najomo, the regulations also require that accommodation, refreshments and alternative travel arrangements will be offered when disruptions exceed the acceptable limits.

He also said that the regulations require that adequate compensation would be made where applicable.

“Non-compliance with these regulations will not be tolerated,” he said.

Acknowledging challenges faced by airlines, including inadequate infrastructure and operational constraints, Najomo said that airlines must invest in robust operational systems that would minimise avoidable delays.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, emphasised the need for improved communications and management strategies.

Kuku encouraged passengers to have access to the right information.

“If you have a travel agent helping you to book your ticket, please make sure that it is your email address or your phone number that will be used, so that you get information about the flight.

“We have spoken to airlines to give us necessary information so that we can communicate to passengers.

“In terms of what we are doing from manpower perspective, we are training and re-training,” she said.

The representative of the Nigerian Meteirological Agency, Mr Adedeji Sanwo-Olu, urged airlines to collaborate with the agency for updates on weather conditions.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Dr Allen Onyema, while thanking FAAN and NCAA for efforts, expressed displeasure at circulation of Artificial Intelligence-generated videos that could mislead the travelling public. (NAN)