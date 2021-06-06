Poor governance structure bane of insurance coy- NAICOM

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) says poor governance structure was a major factor for failure of most insurance companies.

Mr Sunday Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance (CFI) and Chief of NAICOM, said this at closing ceremony of annual seminar for insurance journalists in on Saturday.

Thomas noted that corporate governance guidelines which would ensure that whatever resources that were put into the insurance sector were well protected, had become effective.

He noted that the Commission would not take measures against the management of any failed insurance company.

Thomas said that the first set of the risk based supervision would take off latest in August in the country, adding that relevant persons had been by the Commission to the exercise.

“The traditional method of distributing insurance is becoming out-dated, inadequate to take care of the speed we want to and the people we want to reach. So, we must begin to develop other channels.

“There are few that have been developed but awaiting final touches for them to be .

“Companies do not fail on own, people companies to fail, companies do not die, companies are killed.

“The death of companies evolve from poor governance structure most of the times and effective from June 1, the corporate guideline has become effective,’’ he explained.

The commissioner noted that NAICOM was committed to getting the concurrence of the Minister of Finance for a guideline that would it mandatory for all Federal firms to make adequate provision for insurances.

According to him, it is a public knowledge that about N9.2 billion has been set aside for the 2021-2022 financial year for group insurance of federal agencies.

He said the Commission would also engage the states to draw them closer and bring the benefits and consciousness of insurance to doorsteps. (NAN)

