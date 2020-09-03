Poor conformity to quality standards, regulations bane of agro-processing – Expert

An agripreneur, Mr Edobong Akpabio, says that poor conformity to quality standards and regulations by producers is stifling agro-processing in the country.

Akpabio, the Chief Executive Officer, Visionage Agrotech Farms, stated this during a virtual book launch on Wednesday.

The book entitled, ‘Introduction to Agro Process Management,’ was co-authored by Messers Daniel Ogunsola and Idowu Okungbowa.

Akpabio said a major drawback that had impeded the development of agro-processing in the country had been dearth of infrastructure, inadequate funding, data and expertise.

He added that the impediments also included poor conformity to quality standards and regulation by agro-processors.

“After working with them for several years now, I’ve found out that agro-processors consider regulatory standards as burdensome and quality standards as unnecessary without a thought for their effects on the sustainability of their businesses.

“Agro-processing actually is more than food processing, it comprises the whole gamut of products and services that can be gotten from the processing activity of the agriculture value chain, ” he said.

He said that conformity to international best practices and standards would help made-in- Nigeria products succeed in the international market and consequently help non-oil exports in the country.

“Though food processing is quite popular in Nigeria for obvious reasons, a lot of products are targeted at the domestic and commercial markets.

“We must give kudos to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its efforts in ensuring that the real sector is structurally supported for better productivity and profitability.

“One of the biggest beneficiaries of the Ease of Doing Business reforms has been the agro-processing sub-sector.

“With more support, engagement and capacity building, agro-processing stands to contribute a whole lot to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), even more than the oil and gas industry.

“That is why I consider this book a fantastic contribution to the growth and development of the agro-processing sub-sector,” he said.

The book reviewer, Victoria Madedor, commended the authors for the simplistic tone of the book.

Mededor, Head Business Development (Agribusiness & FMCG), BOI Investment and Trust Company Limited, said the book was the most thought out publication she had read in recent times.

“A chapter that struck me is one that detailed the “New Oxygen required in agriculture, “the lifeline that the sector needs to grow, and highlights the need to understand the simplicity of technology and its immense impact in the agricultural sector.

“This is an issue that is especially relevant given the recent drought experienced in the South West that is hindering crop production.

“This book emphasises the need to deploy and adopt technology that aids the growth of the sector, and establishes that the younger generation of farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs will be needed to fully bring agricultural technology into perspective.

“It is indeed a good and worthy read for any member of the sector,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that agroprocessing is a subset of the manufacturing sector that processes raw materials and intermediate products derived from the agricultural sector.

Agro processing focuses on product research, development and transfer of technology for agri- business development to improve income generation and food security. (NAN)