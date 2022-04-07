Polytechnic secures NBTE accreditation for 28 courses in Katsina

The Hassan Usman Polytechnic in Katsina, has secured accreditation for 28 courses from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Dr Ibrahim Kurfi, the Rector of the polytechnic, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Thursday.



According to him, the NBTE has given its nod to the polytechnic to award National and Higher National Diploma in the 28 courses.



Kurfi named some of the courses to include Wielding and Fabrications, Architectural Technology, Library Science and Information Management, Animal Health Production, Hospitality and Tourism.

He attributed the accreditation to tremendous support of Gov. Aminu Masari to the polytechnic.



“The governor has been assisting the institution, not only to ensure accreditation of the courses but to make the polytechnic meet the standards that can com

pete favourably with any polytechnic nationally or internationally.

“You should note that I assumed office here as rector in 2017 and the governor has been assisting me tremendously in running the affairs of the school toward making it a world class institution.

“I am also happy to state that all the 28 courses got the accreditation during my tenure, ” Kurfi said.

The rector assured that the management of the institution would strive hard to ensure that discipline and academic excellence were maintained in the institution.(NAN)

