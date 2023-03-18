Polls: Thugs hijack, burn ballot boxes in Ojo, Lagos

By Uchenna Eletuo

Thugs in Lagos on Saturday hijacked ballot boxes during the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections at Tedi Primary School in Ojo, where about four polling units were located.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the thugs also burnt some ballot boxes and beat some voters, causing others to run for safety.

Security personnel were at the venue when the incident occurred.

The violence forced some residents of the area to close their street gates for security reasons.

A community leader in Tedi, Mr Idowu Lawal, condemned the violence, describing it as a bad development for Lagos State.

He said that eligible voters should be encouraged to exercise their civic right through provision of a secure environment.

“We thank God that no life was lost but the perpetrators of the violence that disenfranchised not less than thousands of voters should be meant to face the law,” he said.

Police operatives at the polling venue declined comments on the incident. (NAN)