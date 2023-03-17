Polls: Police restrict vehicular, unauthorized movements in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the restriction of vehicular and other unauthorized movements from midnight to 6pm on Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday in Enugu.

Amani said that the order was in compliance with the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba, directives on the 2023 Election Security Management for the Governorship, State House of Assembly and the rescheduled Enugu East Senatorial District Elections scheduled for March 18.

He said that other bans during the election included the use of siren, revolving lights, covering of number plates by unauthorised persons and unpermitted use of tinted glasses.

According to him, this is besides the enforcement of the IGP’s directive forbidding armed security personnel from escorting VIPs to voting centres and the barring of state-owned, local vigilante and private security outfits from the Election Security Management.

The commissioner urged residents of the state to comply with the movement restriction order, except for INEC officials and authorised election observers, as well as medical practitioners, fire fighters and other essential service providers on official duty.

The Commissioner, while reassuring of the preparedness of the police in collaboration with other security agencies to provide adequate security for peaceful and credible elections, has commended residents for being law-abiding and supportive in the Feb. 25 polls.

He urged them to replicate the same in March 18 polls, by going out en-masse to cast their votes without fear, conduct themselves peacefully and avoid committing any of the Election Day Offences,” he said.

The police boss warned that acts of hooliganism and other contrary conduct within and beyond the election centres, would not be tolerated.

The commissioner enjoined the residents to be law-abiding and report any negative election security situations to the Joint Election Security Situation Room (JESSR) on: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08098880172 or 08086671202 (including WhatsApp messages).

“They can also send emails to: [email protected] alternatively call the Police PRO on: 08099854883 or the nearest Area Commander or Divisional Police Officer (DPO) through the accompanying contacts list,” he said. (NAN)