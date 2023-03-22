Polls: PDP congratulates party’s Governors-elect

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has congratulated the Governors-elect on the platform of the PDP for their victory at the gubernatorial election held on Saturday.

The Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum,

Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated,”The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) congratulates the Governors-elect so far declared on the platform of the PDP for their resounding, poignant and refreshing victory at the gubernatorial election held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“The Forum particularly identifies with the re-election of Governors Bala Mohammed CON and Seyi Makinde of Bauchi and Oyo States respectively for another term of four years; as well as the successes at the polls of Governors-elect of Akwa Ibom State – Pastor Umo Eno; Delta State – Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori; Plateau State – Mr. Caleb Mutfwang; Rivers State – Mr. Siminialayi Fubara; Taraba State – Mr. Kefas Agbu and Zamfara State – Dr. Dauda Lawal Dare.

“From the results announced so far and as the nation awaits INEC’s final declaration, we are optimistic of the victory of the PDP candidates in Adamawa, Enugu and Abia States.

“We dedicate this victory to Almighty God because power, as we know, belongs to God; and we encourage our Governors-elect to see the victory as an enormous privilege and honour to be entrusted with the government of their various States.”

He urged them to be energized by the massive support and overwhelming vote of confidence reposed on them by the electorate.

“We urge them to be energized by the massive support and overwhelming vote of confidence reposed on them by the electorate and to reciprocate this ringing expression of the people’s will by implementing all the promises and commitments made to the people in the course of the electioneering campaigns.

“We admonish those re-elected to draw on the lessons they have learnt in the last four years and apply same to make their States greater and better in all ramifications; and the new Governors-elect to draw on the experiences and lessons of their predecessors to set the priorities of government, communicate the goals and outcomes of policies and programmes, and pursue them with a relentless zeal that will better serve their various States.

“And as you rise to this onerous task of leadership in your respective States, the Forum wishes you success at every step you take to attain your set goals for your people and the nation in general,” he stated.

According to Maduabum, the PDP-GF also felicitated all members of the party elected into the various State Houses of Assembly across the States of the Federation.

“As Governors and Members of the Houses of Assembly, you represent hope for the people of Nigeria, repeatedly failed by the APC Government at the centre, in the last eight years.

“We call on Your Excellencies, to gird your loins, for the hard work ahead of you.

“We shall provide unalloyed support and solidarity on this journey of establishing a fruitful working platform; as well as join your respective families, friends and people in prayer for divine guidance and protection, good health, wisdom and humility in service to restore the lost glory of our dear country, Nigeria.

“Your Excellencies, welcome to the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum and congratulations once again,” Maduabum stated.