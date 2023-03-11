Polls: Ondo Police receive anti-riot equipment

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Police Command in Ondo State said it had received crowd control and anti-riot equipment to ensure effective policing of the state during Saturday’s election.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran, said this in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on Saturday in Akure.

“The equipment will not only boost the morale of the men, rather like a catalyst, will ginger them to do better in policing the state,” he said.

Oyediran appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba for the additional equipment, saying it would enhance the operational efficiency of personnel.

The CP said that training on the use of the equipment will be held at all Police Divisional Offices in the state before the election.

He said that the equipment would ease the duties of personnel deployed to polling units and collation centres.

“The command is fully prepared for the second phase of the general election,” he assured, adding that personnel and materials needed to ensure the success of the polls have been deployed.

The CP therefore, assured that the command would not renege on its duty of providing adequate security before, during and after election as done during the Feb. 25, election.

“We are ready for the protection of lives and property at polling units and collation centres for the 2nd phase of the election,” he added.(NAN)