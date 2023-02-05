Polls: NSCDC urges media to promote calmness, stability

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has urged the media to promote calmness, peace and stability during the forthcoming elections.

Muhammad Mu’azu, the NSCDC Commandant, made the appeal when he interacted with members of the state Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, on Saturday in Gusau.

The commandant said the media has a great to play in ensuring the survival of democracy in Nigeria, as such should ensure fair and accurate reportage during the general elections.

“You should help in promoting calmness, peace and stability as well as security before, during and after the general elections.

“Media plays the role of a gatekeeper, you are to spread news and information on the campaigns and to let voters know and get a better idea of whom they are voting for.

“The media is the hope the common man, whatever information made available to public domain could either build confidence or create panic.

“Hence, it is sacrosanct for the media to jettison breaking news that could break the heart, rather embrace ones that will give hope and confidence to the common man on the street,” Muazu added.

The commandant assured that the command in partnership with other security agencies, was ready to provide effective security during the elections.

Earlier, the state NUJ Chairman, Ibrahim Maizare commended the partnership between the NSCDC and the union ahead of the elections.

He pledged that members of the union would perform their duties effectively to ensure peaceful elections in the state. (NAN)