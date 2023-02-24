Polls: NSCDC releases emergency numbers, assures prompt response

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has released emergency phone numbers to the public ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Mr Olusola Odumosu, NSCDC Director, Public Relations, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said that the Corps has made available phone numbers for the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Odumosu said that the phone numbers are for citizens to report any breach of security, electoral violence, thuggery or vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure during the elections for prompt intervention and action.

The numbers are Abia- 0803 777 0963, Adamawa- 0703 777 0220, Akwa Ibom- 0703 380 3019, Anambra- 0803 577 1835, Bauchi- 0808 997 4009, Bayelsa- 0803 958 1788, Benue- 0806 551 0540, Borno- 0803 867 6052.

Cross river- 0809 360 7332, Delta- 0803 784 2141, Ebonyi- 0803 439 5063, Edo- 0805 673 0810, Ekiti- 0803 460 3878, Enugu- 0803 721 9270, Gombe- 0806 913 5023, Imo- 0803 263 5266, Jigawa- 0806 963 4315, Kaduna- 0802 841 1412.

Others are Kano- 0803 804 1062, Katsina- 0803 803 8313, Kebbi- 0803 453 6327, Kogi- 0816 817 1012, Kwara- 0703 240 8040, Lagos- 0816 359 7310, Nasarawa- 0703 610 7338, Niger- 0803 569 0865, Ogun- 0706 752 8776, Ondo-0807 553 4103, Osun- 0806 295 7918.

Others are Oyo- 0706 384 8338, Plateau- 0803 590 0063, Rivers-08067919140, Sokoto- 0803 316 7777, Taraba- 0703 516 8256, Yobe- 0806 063 1483, Zamfara- 08033800408, FCT- 0803 359 2175.

Operational hot lines: 08060003181, 08032898909, News Alert Situation Room Hotlines: 08066005861, 08032928878, 07034322058”.

The director said that NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, charged officers and men of the Corps to avoid accidental discharge as no pardon will be given to defaulters.

Audi warned personnel against any form of compromise with political actors, adding that anyone found wanting will be decisively dealt with.

“Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement to reverberate in their head and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.

“For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, but we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson,” he said.(NAN)