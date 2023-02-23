Polls: Northern youths adopt Atiku, say he understands Nigeria better

By Sani Idris

The Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Associations, on Wednesday adopted former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as their Presidential candidate in the general elections, saying he understands Nigeria more.

Addressing the press in Kaduna, Convener of the Association, Murtala Abubakar, said that the elections would be a watershed for all Nigerians especially the younger generation.

Advocating support for the former Vice President, he noted that Nigerians’ decision on the ballot would make or mar the country.

“Since 1983, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has actively participated in politics, but being on the ballot once as gubernatorial candidate of Adamawa State and elected in 1999 before being picked and elected as Vice President to Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been on the ballot as presidential candidate twice and the next election in few days will be his third.

“In 2007, Atiku came third after Late Umaru Musa Yar’dua and Muhammadu Buhari. In 2019, Atiku came second with over 11 million votes after Buhari with about 15 million votes,” Abubakar said.

He added that Atiku, being on the ballot in the forthcoming elections as someone who has been in politics for long, made him understand Nigeria more and will have a thorough insight on how to address the country’s problems, if given the mandate.

“None of the candidates has been in politics and ran for offices like Atiku. None but Atiku has occupied the number two position of Vice President of Nigeria and for eight years.

“None of them knows Nigeria like Atiku. None can boast of having biological family ties across Nigeria like him. None has built political bridges across Nigeria and beyond like him, he is not going to rely on anyone or groups to teach him how to lead Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, the Convener assured Nigerians that with their endorsement, they would ensure if he (Atiku) wins, that he remains the leader for all which they knew him to be.

“We assure Nigerians that Atiku will not let them down, we promise he will not, hold us responsible for this promise,” he said.

He thanked the elders and leaders at all levels in the North for keeping the unity despite attempt by external force to divide the region along tribal and religious lines.

Abukakar noted that as youths, they decided to take the important decision of adopting Atiku, after taking into consideration recent Abuja declaration by Arewa groups during the 10-year anniversary of the Northern Elders Forum.

He also noted that the stand of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) that was delivered in wisdom and gave qualities of the next President Nigeria needed, promoted their endorsement.

According to him, the qualities they described, fitted only Atiku Abubakar.

He urged all Nigerians of voting age who have registered to vote, to come out en masse to vote for Atiku Abukakar and and Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, describing them as unifiers. (NAN)