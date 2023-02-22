Polls: Non-indigenes in Osun pledge support for Tinubu 

By Victor Adeoti

Non-indigenes in Osun have pledged their support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, in the forthcoming general elections.

The Hausa, Fulani, Igbo, Ebira communities and Myetti Allah in the state also promised to work for Tinubu’s victory in the election.

They made the promise during the door-to-door campaign by Civic Engagements Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun.

Alhaji Ibrahim Dende, the Sarkin Fulani in the state said that the group was ready to reciprocate the gesture by Tinubu to their kinsman (Buhari) by voting for him massively.

Dende said that the Fulani community in the state has strong confidence in Tinubu and his capacity to sustain and strengthen the good legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the group, the APC Presidential candidate is highly creative to come up with new measures that could bring lasting solution to the challenges facing the country at the moment.

He said all the Fulanis in the state had decided to vote for Tinubu on Saturday.

Also speaking, Alhaji Lawal Gomina, the Sarkin Hausa in the state, said that the person who Nigerians need at this critical period was Tinubu, because of his courage and positive character to bring the desired change to the masses.

Gomina said that their leaders in the North had instructed them to come out en mass on Saturday to vote for Tinubu.

On his part, Pastor John Dike, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, in the state described Tinubu as a bridge builder, whose capacity to lead Nigeria to the promise land was not in doubt.

Dike said that the Igbo community in the state would do everything possible to ensure that Tinubu emerged victorious in the forthcoming election in the state.

Similarly, Alhaji Ebere Abere, the President of Ebira Community, said that the only man that could salvage the current situation in the country was Tinubu.

Abere said that Tinubu as the then governor of Lagos State, employed strategies that improved service delivery and efficiency in the administration of public funds.

He said that voting him would ensure the country witnesses real transformation.

In his remarks, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the Chairman of Civic Engagements Directorate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Osun, said that Nigerians would vote Tinubu, because of his intellectual capacity to turn things around positively in the country.

Oyintiloye said Tinubu, as a quintessential politician with passion for democratic ideals and commitment to national development, was the best man for the job.

“Tinubu is a bridge builder, philanthropist, master strategist and patriot, who in many ways has raised the standard of civilisation and human dignity.

“Nigeria owes Tinubu a huge gratitude for his determination, consistency, doggedness, vision and fearless disposition in the strengthening and enthronement of good governance in the country.

“At this critical period in the life of the country, the only person that can bring Nigeria back to the path of glory is Tinubu.

“It is in the interest of all Nigerians that Tinubu should be elected president due to his track-record in public and private sectors

“He has the experience to confront the challenges of the country and restore hope back to Nigerians.

“So we urge Nigerians to come out en mass on Saturday to vote for Tinubu and all APC candidates in the interest of better Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)