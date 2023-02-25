Polls: No result sheets, insufficient ballot papers delay election in Elumelu’s ward in Delta

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The absence of result sheets and insufficient ballot papers stalled voting process at the hometown of Mr Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, in Delta.

Elumelu is the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta and he seeks a return to the House of Representatives in the 2023 general elections.

Elumelu, disclosed this to newsmen at the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections at Ward 1, units 1 to 6, Kandinma Primary School, Onicha-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta.

He noted that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) was working perfectly and the process going on smoothly at the early hours before it was discovered that the ballots were insufficient and there was no result sheets for the ward.

According to Elumelu, the INEC was contacted and the election process has to stop till all the issues were resolved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the INEC representative brought the result sheets at about 1.00 p.m. when the voting resumed in the area.

The situation was, however, not the same at Ward 4, units 5, 6, 7, 8 and 17 at Ugba Primary School, Onicha-Olona, also in Aniocha North LGA.

As at the time of reporting, voters were seen filled out orderly members on queue to cast their votes after been accredited.

According to Mr Austin Modungwo, voting commenced peacefully and the BVAS working perfectly.

On his part, Mr Patrick Ochei, a Chieftain of All Progressive Party (APC) lauded the process, adding that Mr President has done the country proud by ensuring an election process that works.

“I must say that I am very proud to have from a country where we can go out and see our votes count.

“From what I have seen today, it is fantastic , I think Mr President had delivered on his mandate of promising a free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria and that has happens before everybody’s presence.

” The BVAS worked fantastically, and unlike before, their is no voters apathy, even people defiled the rains to vote.

He, however, said that the chance of APC was high, adding that the party will emerge victorious particularly the presidential election.

On his part, the Director for Labour Party (LP) Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr Emeka Okolo, lauded the process of election at Onicha-Olana.

He also expressed hope that his party would emerge victorious in the elections.(NAN)