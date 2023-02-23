Polls: NITDA kicks against fake news, unveils fact checking platforms

By Chimezie Godfrey

As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has advised citizens to beware of the spread of false information.

The Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar stressed the need for citizens to ensure safe use of the internet by preventing the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

She said,”The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wishes to call the attention of the public regarding the spread of false information as Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections.

“The internet is a shared resource, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure safe use of it by preventing the spread of misinformation and disinformation (fake news). This can be achieved by flagging and reporting information which we suspect or believe to be false through the appropriate channels provided by the Online Platforms.”

Umar unveiled platform that would assist citizens to ascertain the veracity of information in circulation.

She said,”In the same vein, the Agency would like to use this Advisory to notify the public of the existence of the Nigerian Fact-checking Coalition (NFC) which consists of fact-checking organisations, civil societies, and newsrooms that are collaborating to curb the spread of misinformation and disinformation in Nigeria. Nigerians are enjoined to engage them directly to ascertain the veracity of information in circulation. The Members of the Coalition include: FactCheckHub, Africa Check, Dubawa, International Centre for Investigative, Reporting (ICIR), Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), FactsMatterNG, The Cable, Daily Trust, Premium Times, The Insight. Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), and Digital Africa Research Lab.

“This advisory is issued pursuant to the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries. The Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries can be accessed via: https://nitda.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/APPROVED-NITDA-CODE-OF-PRACTIVE-FOR-INTERACTIVE-COMPUTER-SERVICE-PLATFORMS-INTERNET-INTERMEDIARIES-2022-002.pdf

“For enquiries, please contact [email protected]”