Polls: NIS boss warns personnel against partisanship

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Isah Jere has warned election-duty personnel against partisanship as the service would sanction erring ones.

Jere gave the warning during the NIS retreat on the forthcoming election on Wednesday in Abuja.

He charged all officers and men selected to cover the elections to be patriotic and make the service proud.

Jere said he would hold NIS Comptrollers nationwide liable for any lapses or partisanship involving personnel under their watch.

“You are hereby charged to re-orientate Officers and Men to exhibit high sense of professionalism to complement the current positive public perceptions of the Service as a result of our ongoing reforms.

“Let me thank all those who are putting in extra efforts to make the Service and by extension the Country proud in their various formations.

“This period calls for the highest level of security awareness among all personnel and any act of compromise shall be treated as sabotage against our national security,” he said.

Jere said the NIS was part of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, and has established a Rapid Response Squad and the Immigration Women Armed Squad to respond to any lawlessness during the election.

He said that efforts were on to mobilise all border personnel to secure all the entry and exit points before, during and after election.

Jere also said that the NIS has placed personnel on vigilance to ensure that only eligible Nigerians participate in the elections. (NAN)