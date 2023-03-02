Polls: Mothers coalition asks INEC to correct lapses before March 11 elections

By Damilola Nubi

Mothers United and Mobilised (MUM), a coalition of Nigerian mothers from all walks of life, has called on the nation’s electoral umpire to remedy lapses observed during Saturday’s polls.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do so ahead of the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Dr Boluwaji Onabolu and Dr Sonye Allanah, Conveners of the coalition, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, also asked INEC and civil society organisations to ensure maximum compliance with the electoral guidelines in the next elections.

“The fact that results were not uploaded from polling units to INEC portal as stipulated in the electoral guidelines calls to question the integrity of Saturday’s polls.

“Polls results must, therefore, be uploaded to INEC portal at the polling units in the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“This is very important because perceptions of fairness in election process is integral to the people’s confidence in, and the legitimacy of elected leaders,” the coalition said in the statement.

MUM called on INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to address concerns raised by well-meaning Nigerians of various political and moral persuasions before the next elections.

The coalition noted that the youth came out massively, but not all of them could cast their votes during the Feb. 25 elections due to some hurdles, urging all stakeholders to prevent a recurrence in the next elections.

“We are, therefore, calling on international observers, civil society, national and international media to ensure that the voices of the ordinary people like us are heard and make a difference in the outcome of Nigeria’s elections,” MUM said.(NAN)